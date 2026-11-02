Zuckerberg Wants To Give AI A Body. Meet Meta's New Humanoid Robot

Meta's AI glasses, Muse Charms, and all of that may soon be old-fashioned. Because a humanoid robot has just entered the building. Mark Zuckerberg's Meta teamed up with Chinese robotics startup Fourier to build a humanoid prototype called Max in just three months, according to The Information.

The humanoid weighs around 48 kilos, stands about five feet tall, has five-fingered hands, speakers and even a screen that can mimic facial expressions.

Watch our quick take:

Max is reportedly not simply a Fourier robot with a Meta logo. The companies used Fourier's hardware and experience from its first three generations of robots, then customised the height, proportions, head, display, cameras, hands and shoes.

Meta reportedly gave Fourier a set of requirements for how Max should behave around people. These were:

--Recognise someone's voice from as far as five metres away.

--Interpret a hand gesture or wave from three metres away.

--Maintain eye contact.

--Signal whether it is listening, thinking, speaking or uncertain.

Meta's robotics division reportedly sees this as a possible physical form for its AI agent, Muse. In other words, the ambition could be to take AI out of your screen and give it a body that can interact with the real world.

Meta is said to be already working on a second version of the robot, with development having begun in September.

The second prototype is not just a minor update. Work reportedly began in September, with plans for:

--A redesigned torso.

--Improved hands with better object-manipulation abilities.

--A projector to display visual content.

--Additional sensors to help it navigate stairs.

However, there is no confirmed commercial launch date. Meta's spokesperson has said the current Fourier collaboration is for internal research and experimentation, with no plans to sell these units. However, word on the Street is that the goal is to develop a more polished product that Meta could eventually launch commercially.

What's Max Like

Max runs on Nvidia's Jetson Thor computing platform. Its face has a display that can mimic expressions, including movements of the eyes and mouth.

Max has two speakers built into its chest and its five-fingered hands can pick up small objects, including bottles and toys.

Meta's vice president of product for robotics, reportedly spent almost two months at Fourier's factory in Shanghai working on the prototype.

The collaboration culminated in an in-person demonstration of Max to some Meta employees at an internal robotics summit in late August.

Max did not emerge out of nowhere. Meta launched Meta Robotics Studio early last year, according to The Information. It also acquired Assured Robot Intelligence in May 2026. The startup develops AI models designed to help robots understand human behaviour and adapt to different environments.

Meta had earlier brought in Marc Whitten, the former CEO of General Motors' autonomous-driving company Cruise, to lead its robotics effort.

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth has reportedly described humanoid robots internally as a potential physical embodiment of Muse.

The China Connect

Meta's collaboration with Shanghai-based Fourier comes at a rather interesting time. Washington and Beijing have been at loggerheads with each other in the AI race and allegations ranging from distilling models, to planting spies have been flying thick and fast.

China has become a major force in humanoid robot manufacturing, while US companies are also trying to build their own systems. There has also been growing US scrutiny of dependence on Chinese robotics suppliers.

In July 2026, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) barred imports of new models of Chinese humanoid robots, citing supply-chain and national-security concerns. Existing rules allowed limited imports for testing and product development, although the FCC subsequently proposed tightening those limits.

The Rise Of The Machines

The competition is heating up and getting crowded. Meta would be entering a field where several companies are already developing humanoids.

Tesla Optimus, Elon Musk's humanoid robot project, now in its third version, is one of the most prominent efforts in the space.

Then there's Figure, the company has been testing its robots in home environments.

There's also 1X Technologies whose NEO humanoid has moved towards consumer availability, with pre-orders announced.

Meta has been going to great lengths to put AI into people's screens across WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. Now Mark Zuckerberg seems to be getting serious about exploring what happens when that AI gets a body.