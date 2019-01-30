YSR Congress Party Launches Campaign, Highlights Unfulfilled Promises

Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy's 14-month-long 'padyatra' concluded earlier this month.

Andhra Pradesh's main opposition YSR Congress Party on Wednesday announced the launch of the second phase of a campaign to highlight unfulfilled promises of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

After the success of the first phase of 'Ninnu Nammam Babu' (We don't trust you Babu) during YSR Congress chief Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy's 14-month-long 'padyatra' that concluded earlier this month, the party is launching the second phase in the run-up to the ensuing simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Under the campaign designed by Indian-Political Action Committee (I-PAC), set up by election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, major unfulfilled promises of Mr Naidu are being highlighted. These include special category status to the state, loan waiver for women self-help groups, a job for every household and free housing for poor.

According to I-PAC, 'Ninnu Nammam Babu' is a platform for the public to register their frustrations with Chandrababu Naidu and declare 'no confidence' in his government.

In order to take the message to people, YSRCP coordinators in all 175 Assembly constituencies have started visiting 20 villages each, in fully branded vehicles, and conduct village-level meetings focusing on Chandrababu Naidu's failures.

The coordinators are also putting-up 6 hoardings near the venue of the meetings, with each hoarding highlighting one of the 6 key failures.

The YSRCP head office and 13 district offices have also been fully branded with the set of 6 hoardings. Over 5,000 cars with 'Ninnu Nammam Babu' stickers on their rear windowpane will be actively roaming all across the state.

Apart from the on-field campaign, I-PAC has also provided a digital platform through the Ninnu Nammam Babu website (https://www.ninnunammambabu.com/). "People can register their grievances/ issues and narrate how they felt cheated by Chandrababu Naidu and his government," I-PAC said.