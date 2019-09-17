YSR Congress Harassed Speaker Who Committed Suicide: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu accused YSR Congress of harassing ex-Andhra speaker who committed suicide

Telugu Desam Party or TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSR Congress government had harassed and humiliated former Andhra Pradesh assembly speaker K Siva Prasada Rao, who was found hanging at his Hyderabad home on Monday.

In a suspected case of suicide, Mr Rao, slapped with a criminal case for "illegal" possession of legislature property, was found hanging at his residence, police said.

"This is the first time in Indian history, a senior politician has committed suicide because of government harassment. The present YSRC government headed by Jagan Mohan Reddy has created so many problems for Kodela Siva Prasada Rao," Chandrababu Naidu alleged while speaking to reporters.

The former chief minister alleged that at the same time, "they harassed him (K Siva Prasada Rao) physically, mentally and also financially".

"Never in my 40-year political career (Have I seen) this type of harassment," Chandrababu Naidu said.

The TDP chief flew to Hyderabad late on Monday night to pay homage to the departed leader.

Kodela Siva Prasada Rao's mortal remains were kept at the NTR Trust Bhavan, the TDP's office in Hyderabad, for party leaders and workers to pay tributes.

The YSR Congress government filed cases against Kodela Siva Prasada Rao saying he has kept with himself government furniture which he had got in his capacity as assembly speaker, Mr Naidu claimed.

K Siva Prasada Rao had written to the government that the furniture would be surrendered but the it did not take the furniture, he said.

"They initiated criminal prosecution against him. They insulted him. They humiliated him and finally (filed) so many cases against his family members, against him...," the former chief minister alleged.

The YSR Congress government must answer on the death of Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, Mr Naidu said.

"Rao has committed suicide because of government harassment and victimisation and humiliation. Now, they (YSR Congress government) have to answer," he said.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)



