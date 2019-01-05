Centre Clears Chandrababu Naidu-Led Delegation For Davos Meet: Report

Chandrababu Naidu's delegation plans to visit Davos between January 20 and 26. (File)

The centre has cleared a delegation proposed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for participation at the upcoming World Economic Forum meet in Switzerland's Davos, news agency Press Trust of India reported on Friday, quoting official sources.

Earlier sources in the Andhra Pradesh government claimed that the centre had asked them to prune the size of the delegation to be led by Mr Naidu.

Political clearance for the entire delegation as proposed by Naidu has been given, central government sources said, adding this has also been communicated to the Chief Minister's office.

Sources in the Andhra government had said that the centre wanted the duration of the trip scheduled later this month to be limited to four days and not seven as proposed.

State Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh had criticised the centre and alleged that it was an attempt to "sabotage" Mr Naidu's Davos trip.

The Andhra government had forwarded a list of 15 people to the centre for participating at the WEF's 49th annual meeting from January 20 to 26 and sought the mandatory political clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), state government officials said.

The delegation includes, state Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, Mr Lokesh, six IAS officers and six other officers, including the chief minister's two chief security officers.

The entire expenditure of the trip is to be borne by the state government.

Last year, the state delegation comprised 12 members headed by the chief minister and the outcome anticipated from that visit was mentioned as negotiations.

"Does bringing investments to AP (Andhra Pradesh) not mean bringing investments to India? Why is the @narendramodi Govt harassing AP Govt so much," Mr Lokesh had asked in a series of tweets.