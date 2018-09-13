Woman Dived Into Canal To Save Mother-In-Law In Andhra Pradesh. She Died

The two women were washing clothes in the canal at Pamarru village when the mother-in-law slipped and fell into the swirling waters.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: September 13, 2018 00:22 IST
Both the women were dragged away by the canal but the mother-in-law was rescued (Representational)

Machilipatnam: 

A woman drowned in an irrigation canal while trying to save her mother-in-law who slipped and fell into it in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The two women were washing clothes in the canal at Pamarru village when the mother-in-law slipped and fell into the swirling waters.

The daughter-in-law jumped into the canal to rescue her but both were swept away.

However, some other people in the vicinity managed to save the elderly woman, police said adding a search was on for the body of the daughter-in-law.

