Man, Woman Drowned In Rajasthan Canal, Bodies Found Floating: Police

Bodies of a man and a woman were found floating in Srikolayat lift canal on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, the police said.

Bodies were spotted floating in the canal in Bajju police station area by local villagers who informed the police, said Srikolayat senior police official Om Prakash Chaudhary

The bodies were fished out and their family members were informed, he added.

Those dead were identified as Sawai Singh and Kanta Kanwar, said senior police official, adding both victims were in the age group of 20 years.

The officer said Kanta Kanwar was married two years ago.

The bodies were handed over to the victims' family members after post mortem, the officer said, adding the matter is being further probed.

