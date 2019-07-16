Woman Dies In Fight Over Water At Public Tap In Andhra Pradesh

The woman, identified as Tatipudi Padma (38) was a resident of Palli Veedhi area in Sompeta.

A woman died in a clash over filling up water from a public tap in Sompeta town of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Narrating the incident, police officer K Venkatesh said that Padma had an argument with another woman named Teppala Sundaramma over standing in queue for fetching water from a public tap installed at a nearby school.

Later, the fight turned intense and both women started manhandling each other with the vessels they were carrying to fetch water.

During the clash, Padma met with severe injuries on chest and head. Later, she slipped and fell down on the road and died on the spot.

"She got into a clash with another woman in the queue at the public tap. She suffered head and chest injuries, slipped and died on spot. A case has been filed and an investigation in the matter is underway," Venkatesh said.

A case against Sundaramma has been filed and the investigation is on.



