Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped, Abandoned On Highway In Andhra Pradesh

The police said they are looking for the accused.

A woman was allegedly kidnapped from near Sullurpeta railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore by four men on Sunday and gang-raped.

The woman, who works at a mobile phone unit in SriCity, was with a friend on Sunday night when the four men threatened and thrashed her friend and took her away, the police said.

The woman's friend went to the police, who launched a search. She was found abandoned on the highway today morning.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, said she was gang-raped by two of the men.

