Watch: Women Ride Bikes, Couple Arrives In Rolls-Royce At Andhra Wedding

Who doesn't want to make their wedding day bigger? From performances by celebrities to elaborate buffet arrangements, everyone tries to make their wedding grand. But a couple from the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh came up with something out of the box when they took out a wedding procession sitting in a vintage Rolls-Royce along with some women riding bikes.

In videos of the procession, the couple is seen in the backseat of a decked-up white Rolls-Royce as the luxury vehicle moves through the lanes. The duo is sporting black shades with the groom lovingly wrapping his arm around the bride.

Not just this, but the procession is led by a group of women who are riding Royal Enfield bikes while sporting traditional saree and sunglasses. At one point, one of the women is seen getting amazed by the thumping exhaust note of the cruiser bike.

The grand procession also includes Panchari melam or Kerala drum orchestra where several men are seen playing an instrument called chenda. The Rolls Royce is followed by a fleet of cars including an Audi and a Volvo.

Bodyguards are also seen walking beside the Rolls-Royce to ensure the safety of the couple as jubilant guests and relatives enjoy the celebrations. The procession draws the attention of many passersby who are wowed by the grand arrangements.

