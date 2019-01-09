Family Allegedly Drinks Pesticide In Andhra. Mother Dead, 2 Sons Critical

The mother died, the sons are in hospital's care after allegedly drinking pesticide. Sources suggest the family was dealing with financial troubles.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: January 09, 2019 07:40 IST
Woman died after driking pesticide in Visakhapatnam.


Visakhapatnam: 

A woman and her two sons allegedly tried to commit suicide by drinking pesticide in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. While the mother died, the sons are in the hospital's care. Sources suggest the family was dealing with financial troubles.

Police say the mother and her two sons aged 20 and 19 years were found in an unconscious state at their home. The three were shifted to the hospital where the mother was declared dead on arrival. The sons are said to be critical.

On January 6, two sisters had allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Police say they were thrashed by their mother for not giving fodder to their cattle.

