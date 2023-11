They were rushed to a nearby hospital and are being treated.

An auto-carrying school children collided with a lorry near Sangam Sarath Theatre in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning.

Eight children from Bethany School were injured, in the incident, officials said.

More details are awaited.

