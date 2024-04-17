Watch: Sparks Fly As Speeding Truck Rams Bike, Drags It Along

No injuries have been reported

A lorry driver was arrested in Hyderabd for allegedly hitting a car and driving away without stopping and then hitting a bike and dragging it along as sparks flew on the road, the police said today.

A video of the incident is now viral on social media.

The lorry, headed for Vanasthalipuram from Chandrayangutta in the city on April 14, hit a car first, There was no major damages to the car or injuries to anyone, they said.

Locals began chasing the lorry which made the driver speed away out of fear. One of the locals chasing the lorry climbed on to its foot board as it slowed down a bit as he asked the driver to stop.

But he continued to drive. On the way, the truck hit a bike, which got stuck to the tires and got dragged along. The man on the bike did not sustain any injuries.

The lorry dragged the bike for a while until the two-wheeler got detached from the lorry.

The driver later surrendered before a traffic police station.

The viral video gave an impression that the bike rider boarded the lorry's footboard but that is not the case, the police said.

Following a complaint made by the bike's rider, a case was registered and the lorry driver was arrested and jailed, the police said.

