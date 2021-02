The bus reportedly plunged into a valley on Visakhapatnam Ghat Road.

At least eight people are feared dead after a tourist bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday evening.

There are believed to have been 24 people on the bus - most of them from Hyderabad.

The police arrived at the scene with ambulance vehicles and medical personnel. A brake failure may have caused the accident, reports said.