Vijayawada Police Crack Gold Heist Case Within Hours

Vijayawada Police on Friday cracked a gold heist within hours and arrested a caretaker, accused of robbing gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 4 crore from a jewellery store on Katurivari street under One Town police station limits.

The police have recovered 7 kg gold, 19 kg silver and Rs 42 lakh cash from the accused.

Vijayawada police commissioner B Srinivasulu said that the accused has been identified as Vikram Kumar Lohar from Rajasthan, who was working as a caretaker in the jewellery shop.

"Gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 4 crore of Sai Charan Jewellers was stolen on Friday morning. The shop owner had set up a locker in a building and kept gold, silver and cash in that locker. Vikram Kumar Lohar from Rajasthan was appointed to guard the locker. On Friday morning, the reliever (caretaker for morning shift) went to the building and found that Vikram was tied up and injured. And the jewelleries were stolen," Commissioner Srinivasulu said.

"The police after knowing the matter of theft started searching with special teams. The police got a doubt on the guard and checked the CCTV footage. Then, we found that the mastermind behind the theft was the guard Vikaram only. He hid the jewellery in two bags, shifted them from behind the building, later he injured himself and played drama. Our police have responded immediately, broke the mysterious theft and recover the property," he added.

All the police staff involved in this case will be rewarded soon, the commissioner said.

