Vijayasai Reddy Named YSR Congress Parliamentary Party Leader

YSR Congress Party senior leader V Vijayasai Reddy has been appointed as YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader by party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jagan Reddy has also nominated Peddireddy Midhun Reddy as YSRCP leader in Lok Sabha and Margani Bharat Ram as the party whip.

Mr Reddy sent his recommendations to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in a letter, requesting him to officially recognise these appointments, party sources said on Wednesday.

A key aide of Jagan Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy is a member of the Rajya Sabha. There were speculations that he may be inducted into the state cabinet. However, the YSRCP chief named him as the Parliamentary Party leader.

Midhun Reddy was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Rajampet while Bharat Ram was elected for the first time to the Lok Sabha from Rajahmundry.

YSRCP won 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. The party stormed to power in the state as well, winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.