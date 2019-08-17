Use Of Drone Cameras Around Chandrababu Naidu's Home Sparks Political Row

On Friday, the Telegu Desam Party workers held a protest at Mr Naidu's home.

The use of drone cameras around the Amravati home of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has sparked a political row. While the state government has maintained that the drones were deployed to monitor the flood situation in the area, the TDP has accused the ruling YSR Congress Party of carrying out surveillance at former chief minister's house.

On Friday, the Telegu Desam Party workers held a protest at Mr Naidu's home and said two people were caught using drone cameras around the house.

In a tweet, Mr Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, questioned who had given the permission for the use of drone cameras to film the residence of a politician covered under 'Z plus' security.

Two days ago, aerial photographs and a video of Mr Naidu's house on the banks of Krishna river at Undavalli were widely shared on social media, with reports suggesting the house was under threat of flooding. This house is owned by Lingamaneni Ramesh and Mr Naidu has been living in this rented accommodation since 2016.

Mr Naidu, who is also the leader of opposition in the state assembly, has also raised the matter with Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang and said his security was breached with the use of drones. The TDP chief asked the police chief to make public all the details about those who were caught operating drones, news agency IANS reported.

However, water resources department has clarified that the drones were used to record visuals for assessing the flood situation.

Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister Anil Kumar said the government had every right to aerially monitor areas that were flooded. "Not just in that area, we are monitoring every district that is vulnerable. It so happens that Mr Naidu's residence is located in the flood zone,'' he said.

His son, Nara Lokesh, denied the claims and said they had shifted to their house in Hyderabad as his father had been advised to rest his injured right hand. In visuals, Mr Naidu was seen hoisting the national flag showed his right hand in plaster.

"They are carrying out propaganda that the house is flooded whereas the waters have only reached the outhouse and the residence is much far away," he said. The former IT minister also tweeted a picture of a boat stuck in one of the Barrage gates and claimed that there was an attempt to deliberately cause flooding in the area.

In one of the posts, he said: "Even in 2009, there was more flooding in the Krishna and yet the levels at the Prakasam Barrage this year are at dangerous levels."

"If the public suffers something untoward as a consequence, the government would be responsible," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)





Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.