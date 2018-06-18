School Reunion Turns Tragic As Three Friends Drown In Sea In Andhra Pradesh Police said around 15 students of the 2005-06 batch of Parawada High School met at the beach to celebrate the reunion.

One student is still missing and a rescue operation is on (File) Visakhapatnam: A school reunion turned tragic for a group of friends who had gone to Mutyalammapalem beach today as three of them drowned in the sea and one went missing.



Police said around 15 students of the 2005-06 batch of Parawada High School met at the beach to celebrate the reunion.



While some students left at around 4.30 pm, five of them ventured into the sea, despite police warning, they said.



Assistant Commissoner of Police (South Zone), Rammohan Rao said police at the beach advised them not to venture into the waters as the beach has turned a death trap for many visitors.



"But when our team left for routine beat inspection of the village, they entered the waters for a swim. All the five were caught in strong currents and dragged deep into the sea," he added.



The team returned immediately and seeing them being dragged away, rescued one of them, he said.



The bodies of three other students were later retrieved with the support of fishermen, the ACP said, adding a search operation was on to trace the missing student.



All of them were from Vennalapalem village in Parawada mandal and were about 26 years of age, he said.



