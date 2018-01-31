Telugu Actor Arrested For Trespass, Theft In Estranged Wife's Flat Acting on a complaint by K Haritha Reddy, police on Tuesday booked him for trespass, theft and causing disappearance of evidence.

Share EMAIL PRINT Telegu actor Samrat Reddy was charged with trespass, theft and causing disappearance of evidence Hyderabad: Telugu actor Samrat Reddy has been arrested for alleged trespassing and theft in the house of his estranged wife, a police official said.



Acting on a complaint by K Haritha Reddy, police on Tuesday charged him for trespass, theft and causing disappearance of evidence.



Samrat Reddy, whose real name is GVS Krishna Reddy, allegedly broke into Haritha's flat in Madhapur and stole her belongings. The complainant alleged that he also damaged CCTV cameras and took away DVR, which consisted of the footage of his entering the house.



Mr Samrat played the lead role in "Panchakshari" (2010) with Anushka Shetty. He also acted in "Kittu Unnadu Jagratha", starring Raj Tarun as the male lead.



Ms Haritha, 29, alleged that Mr Samrat and his sister Sahithi Reddy committed the theft on January 13 when she was out of town.



Madhapur police inspector R Kalinga Rao said the case was booked against the actor and his sister on January 25. While the actor was arrested on Tuesday, the police were waiting for his sister's return from Goa.



Mr Samrat and Ms Haritha, an interior designer, had married in 2015 but the couple had marital disputes. She had also complained to police that the actor harassed her for dowry. A court had recently granted him anticipatory bail in the dowry harassment case.



Ms Haritha alleged that Mr Samrat is a drug addict and is also in a relationship with another woman. The actor, however, had denied the allegations.



Mr Samrat claimed that Ms Haritha's allegations were baseless and came after he had rejected her condition of wanting him to stop acting in films.



