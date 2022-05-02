Pregnant Woman Kidnapped In Front Of Family At Train Station, Gang-Raped

The incident happened late on Saturday at Repalle station. (Representational image)

A pregnant woman, waiting to board an overnight train with her husband and three children, was abducted by three men and allegedly gang-raped near the railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district. The woman's husband, who was badly beaten up, tried to raise an alarm and get the help of the railway police but could not find one.

The woman is being treated at the hospital and all the three accused, including a juvenile, have been arrested.

The incident happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the family was moving to Krishna district from Guntur, in search of work. The family is from Prakasam district.

On Saturday night, the family of five was sleeping on benches in the station when they were woken up by the three men. The men, who were reportedly drunk, then attacked the husband and when his wife intervened, they dragged her away from the station in Repalle, which is about 80kms from state capital Amravati.

The husband escaped and tried to get the help of the railway police but could find any official at the station.

The woman was later found in the bushes nearby. She has been shifted to the hospital for medical examination and treatment.

The shocking incident comes at a time when the government is showcasing fast-track investigation, trial and conviction under the Disha scheme to ensure safety and protection of women in Andhra Pradesh.