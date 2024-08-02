Andhra Man Threatens To Self-Immolate If 'Issues Not Resolved'. Arrested

The fan sought to draw attention to his personal issues and demanded a meeting with Pawan Kalyan.

A fan of Janasena Party President and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Pawan Kalyan was arrested in Visakhapatnam after he threatened to set himself on fire at a petrol pump police said on Thursday.

The fan, identified as Simha Chalam, sought to draw attention to his personal issues and demanded a meeting with Pawan Kalyan to resolve them.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Narsimha Murthy, Chalam arrived at the petrol pump in Simhachalam area of Visakhapatnam with a gas cylinder and lighter on Wednesday, threatening to self-immolate if his issues were not addressed.

"Simha Chalam came to the petrol pump with a gas cylinder and lighter, threatening to set himself ablaze if his issues were not resolved. The petrol pump staff and security personnel intervened and prevented him from carrying out his threat on Wednesday evening," ACP Murthy said.

After being stopped by the petrol pump staff and security, police were called, and Chalam was taken into custody.

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempting self-harm and creating a public disturbance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)