Now, 7 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquid In Andhra Pradesh: Police

The number of deaths in the suspected industrial spirit tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam rose to seven as four more people, including two women, died in the early hours of Monday at a hospital, police said.

A senior police officer said the number of deaths may rise.

Three people, including a woman, died and 11 people were hospitalized after they consumed suspected industrial spirit at Uppara Colony and Swatantra Nagar of Pedagantyada Mandal at Gajuwaka in Vizag city on Sunday.

A team of doctors would conduct an examination on the bodies to find which chemical led to the deaths, police added.

Those who died are daily wage earners.

The incident comes close on the heels of the hooch tragedy in Assam in which at least 157 people, mostly tea garden workers, died and more than 300 others are still undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The government, however, has not announced compensation for the families of the victims as the model code of conduct is in force for the Legislative Council elections, official sources said.