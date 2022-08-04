'Not Me, It's Fake': Andhra MP On Video Of Man In Obscene Act With Woman

YSR Congress Party MP Gorantla Madhav shared what he claimed was the correct video

An Andhra Pradesh MP has found himself in the middle of a controversy after a purported video surfaced in which a man is seen performing an obscene act in a video call with a woman.

The man in the video appears to be walking around shirtless and subsequently flashing his genitals to a woman on a video call. The MP claims, however, that a video of him working out in a gym shirtless has been morphed into an obscene video.

YSR Congress Party MP Gorantla Madhav has called the video fake and threatened to file a defamation complaint.

Mr Madhav said the fake video was the result of a political conspiracy by his rivals in the opposition Telugu Desam Party, or TDP.

In another video released by the MP, which he said was the original one before it was morphed, Mr Madhav is seen shirtless but in black shorts doing pull-ups in a gym.

The Andhra Pradesh MP said he has already filed a complaint with the police and the cybercrime unit. Mr Madhav is himself a former police officer before he joined politics.

Mr Madhav reportedly said he was targeted because he belongs to a backward caste and had climbed his way up with sheer hard work.

He alleged the "yellow media" linked with higher castes are targeting him, adding he will go to the high court and the Supreme Court if needed.