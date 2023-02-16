'Not Happy With Leadership': Ex Andhra BJP Chief Quits Party

He is said to be not happy with the functioning of Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju.

Former president of Andhra Pradesh BJP K Lakshminarayana today said he resigned from the party's primary membership.

Announcing the resignation at his residence in Guntur, K Lakshminarayana said though he has utmost respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he is not happy with the party's local leadership.

"As a senior political leader of the state, I am not able to adjust with the party's local affairs and hence I am resigning from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party," he announced.

K Lakshminarayana said he will hold discussions with his followers and take decision on his future political journey.

Mr Lakshminarayana, a former minister in Congress Government before the state was bifurcated, is one of the powerful leaders among the Kapu community in the state. He served as the party's president from 2018 till 2020.

K Lakshminarayana alleged that ever since Veerraju became AP BJP president, vendetta politics are going on.

