No Theft Of Government Data, Says Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has claimed no government data had been stolen as it took a "very serious" view of a senior Telangana police official's remarks on the alleged data theft through a mobile app of the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The cabinet has decided to explore options for legal action against Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar over his comments on the investigation into the case at a press conference in Hyderabad on Monday, state Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu said.

While Mr Sajjanar had said preliminary investigation into the case revealed the company got "illegal" access to the data, the cabinet maintained that no data had been stolen.

"They (Telangana government) are trying to portray the victim as the accused. This is atrocious and malafide. There is no theft of data. The Telangana government, its police system and some officers within it are acting in an illegal manner," the Andhra Pradesh Minister alleged.

He said an official should not speak like this against another state government. "His remarks and behavior could cause friction between two governments. We are treating his remarks against our government very seriously."

"If someone oversteps his brief as per Constitution, there is scope for legal action. Everyone has a limited role under the Constitution. How our future course of action should be and how we should expose them has been discussed in the Cabinet meeting. We will disclose the details soon," Mr Srinivasulu added.

The TDP government will utilise all options available under the law, the minister said.

The Cyberabad police on Saturday registered a case against Hyderabad-based IT Grids India Pvt Ltd and conducted searches at its office based on a complaint by a data analyst that TDP cadre were using "Seva Mitra" app for collecting data of Andhra Pradesh voters and "advancing their party's electoral prospects".

Mr Srinivasulu accused the Telangana government of trying to steal data and pass it on to a rival political party, in an oblique reference to the YSR Congress party.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged a cyber conspiracy to help the YSR Congress.