Chinese Doctor Accused Of Stealing Top-Secret US-Funded Cancer Research In Major Espionage Case

A Chinese medical researcher has been accused of stealing confidential, US-funded cancer research and attempting to take it back to China. The suspect, 35-year-old Dr Yunhai Li, was stopped at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on July 9. According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, border agents found sensitive medical data stored on his laptop during a security inspection just before his flight.

"Former MD Anderson cancer researcher Yunhai Li was charged with Theft of Trade Secrets (third-degree felony) and Tampering with a Government Record (class A misdemeanour).Theft of trade secrets carries a penalty of two to ten years in prison and fines up to $10,000. Tampering with a government record is punishable with up to a year in jail and $4,000," the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Theft of Trade Secrets carries a penalty of two to ten years in prison and fines up to $10,000. Tampering with… pic.twitter.com/q2NdtbYcVt — Harris County District Attorney (@HarrisCountyDAO) August 25, 2025

Dr Li, who had worked at MD Anderson Cancer Centre since 2022, had been part of a team developing a vaccine aimed at preventing the spread of breast cancer. Authorities said he resigned from his position on July 1 and then transferred the nearly completed research to a server in China. He now faces potential federal charges for attempting to smuggle protected research materials.

"Houston is proudly home to some of the most groundbreaking medical institutions in the world - publicly funded centers that are saving lives each day thanks to their innovative research," District Attorney Sean Terre said in a statement. "We have zero tolerance for any attempts that hurt our nation and our community's ability to pioneer critical medical breakthroughs."