Chandrababu Naidu Should Be 'Ashamed' For Alleged Data Theft: KCR's Party

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao today slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over the case of alleged data breach by a company which provides IT services to Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should be ashamed of the data theft in the state," KTR, as Mr Rao is popularly known, said.

"How can the Andhra Pradesh government give the voter list and Aadhaar data to a private company which provides software and technical support to TDP? This case will come under the jurisdiction of Telangana police," he added.

KTR also asserted that Telangana Chief Minister and TRS party president K Chandrashekar Rao was "not threatening anyone in Andhra Pradesh".

"Naidu is only trying to provoke people of Andhra and he has done nothing for the people of the state in the last 5 years," KTR claimed.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Lanka Dinakaran said data of the Chandrababu Naidu-led party cadre was accessed only for official purposes.

"It is absolutely confidential data for only party use. They (Telangana government) carried out this data theft activity with the help of the police. It is a mockery of democracy. We also feel that Narendra Modi's approval is also involved in this data theft. We have all the rights reserved of the data collected by Sevamitra. If anyone wants that information, prior permission is required from TDP," he said.

Condemning the IT raids at the company that provides app services to the TDP, Mr Naidu had earlier said that his party will complain to the Election Commission of India on the issue.