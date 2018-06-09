No Road For Ambulance, Pregnant Woman Carried For 6 Km In Bedsheet The woman from Anuku Village in Visakhapatnam was carried in a makeshift stretcher for several hours as ambulance could not reach her due to no road connectivity.

The incident has created ripples, with many taking shots at the government Visakhapatnam: A pregnant woman in Andhra Pradesh was carried by her family in a bedsheet tied to bamboo poles for six kilometers on Saturday. In photos, that were shared by news agency ANI, some men and women are seen carrying the woman through what appears to be a broken road.



The woman from Anuku Village in Visakhapatnam was carried in a makeshift stretcher for several hours as ambulance could not reach her due to no road connectivity, news agency ANI reported.



The family members of the woman called 108 ambulance service but the vehicle could not reach her.



The incident has created ripples, with many taking shots at the government due to nonavailability of roads.



The condition gets much worse during the monsoon with total loss of any kind of connection to the village.



In a similar incident on Monday, a 27-year-old pregnant woman was carried to hospital in a makeshift stretcher in Kerala.



(with ANI inputs)



