A newly married couple's decision to commit suicide by jumping into a river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh ended in the woman losing her life and the man battling for survival in hospital.M Lakshmi Kumari (34) and K Prasad (42) got married on May 24. She was a computer operator and he is an ambulance driver, they said.Mr Prasad was a widower and has two children from his first marriage, police said.Fishermen managed to save Mr Prasad and got him admitted to a hospital. Ms Kumari's body was later fished out of the waters, police said.The reason for the couple deciding to take the extreme step is not known, police said.