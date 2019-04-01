New Allies Mayawati, Pawan Kalyan To Campaign In Andhra Pradesh

Mayawati would attend a public meeting in Hyderabad along with Pawan Kalyan. (File)

BSP chief Mayawati and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan, who formed an alliance for the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, would jointly address election meetings at Vijayawada, Tirupati and Hyderabad, the Jana Sena said on Monday.

They will campaign for the success of the nominees of Jana Sena, BSP and Left parties in Andhra Pradesh, it said in a release.

Mayawati would reach Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday and address a joint media conference with Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday, it said.

They will address a public meeting at Vijayawada on Wednesday and address a rally at Tirupati on April 4.

On the same day, Mayawati would attend a public meeting to be held in Hyderabad along with Pawan Kalyan, it said.

Pawan Kalyan, an actor-turned-politician who is the younger brother of top actor Chiranjeevi, formed the Jana Sena in 2014.

He had supported the TDP-BJP alliance in the 2014 elections.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.