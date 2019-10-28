'Quitting Won't Stop Harassment': Chandrababu Naidu On MLA's Resignation

Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Vallabhaneni Vamsi. (File)

After receiving the resignation letter of party MLA from Gannavaram, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that quitting politics is not an option to stop harassment and "vindictive" political actions by the YSRCP.

"You have mentioned in your letter that local constituency YSRCP incharge coupled with some government officials are harassing you and the party cadre. The said case in question is cooked up with maligned intentions. It is the entitlement of the eligible poor people to get regularisation of their house site. Accordingly, our government has acted in favour of the poor, weak and vulnerable sections. Such cases will be fought by the party to its logical conclusion," Mr Naidu said in a letter to Mr Vamsi.

"In this regard, let me reaffirm that you quitting politics will not stop the harassment and vindictive political actions unleashed by the YSRCP and their stooges in the government. I think resigning or quitting politics is not correct solution," he added.

The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh said that it is the responsibility of everyone to fight against such "unconstitutional and undemocratic" methods of the present government by bringing awareness among the public.

"Therefore, in the interest of the future generation, safeguarding and upholding the democratic values, we have to fight the injustice of the present government," he said.

He told Mr Vamsi that the TDP is standing behind him "wholeheartedly and unconditionally" in this fight against the "high-handedness of the present government".

"We shall give representations to all the constitutional authorities in this regard and seek justice. We shall fight utilising all democratic means available as per the constitution," Mr Naidu said.

Stressing that to fight against injustice one has not to give up, Naidu said: "The party leaders across the state are being harassed by the present government through various means. We shall fight this harassment unitedly and in the same manner fight injustice against you and cadre."

