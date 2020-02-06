Man Kills Mother Allegedly Over Property Dispute In Andhra Pradesh

The police have filed a murder case against the man. (Representational)

A man in Andhra Pradesh allegedly killed his mother over a property dispute on Wednesday, the police police said.

The incident took place in Ramadasupeta village. The man surrendered to the police after killing his 58-year-old mother.

"The woman has two houses in her name and they are in custody of her daughter-in-law. Her son has been demanding that she put those properties in his name for some time," Circle Inspector R Neelaiah said.

"On Wednesday morning, he had a fight with his mother over the issue. He hit her with the leg of a cot and she died," he said.

The police have filed a murder case against the man.