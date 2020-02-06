Man Kills Mother Allegedly Over Property Dispute In Andhra Pradesh

The man hit his 58-year-old mother with the leg of a cot in Andhra Pradesh's Ramadasupeta village.

Man Kills Mother Allegedly Over Property Dispute In Andhra Pradesh

The police have filed a murder case against the man. (Representational)

Srikakulam:

A man in Andhra Pradesh allegedly killed his mother over a property dispute on Wednesday, the police police said. 

The incident took place in Ramadasupeta village. The man surrendered to the police after killing his 58-year-old mother. 

"The woman has two houses in her name and they are in custody of her daughter-in-law. Her son has been demanding that she put those properties in his name for some time," Circle Inspector R Neelaiah said.  

"On Wednesday morning, he had a fight with his mother over the issue. He hit her with the leg of a cot and she died," he said. 

The police have filed a murder case against the man. 

Comments
man kills motherman kills mother over propertyAndhra Pradesh

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News