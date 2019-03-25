Clock Saying 'Bye Bye Babu' Installed Outside Jagan Reddy's Party Office

Jaganmohan Reddy is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy (File Photo)

With the clock ticking for Lok Sabha elections, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday has come up with an innovative campaigning idea- an actual digital clock that displays "Bye Bye Babu" and ticks down with the actual time remaining for Chief Minister Chandrababu's government in Andhra Pradesh.

The clock has been set up at the YSCRCP headquarters in Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati.

"The digital clock is an indication of how Ram rajya (rule) will come up in the state under YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy," YSRCP spokesperson Rajshekar told ANI.

"The digital clock has been installed to say bye bye to Naidu," he added.

Mr Reddy on Friday had filed his nomination from Pulivendula Assembly constituency in Kadapa district.

Jagan is the son of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and is the Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Assembly. YSRCP was founded in 2011.

The elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls. The counting of votes for both will take place on May 23.

