'I Am The First Leader To Take On Modi,' Says Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu alleged the Modi government targeted minorities by bringing a law to jail them (PTI)

Launching a bitter attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said he was like a "demon" for minorities in the country.

Addressing election rallies in Kadapa district, Mr Naidu said minorities were feeling insecure under the Modi government as they were subjected to atrocities in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and various other states during last five years.

Addressing rallies in Rayachoti and Budvel, he said PM Modi had become like a demon for minorities having "engulfed" 2,000 lives in Gujarat.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief claimed that when minorities were massacred in Gujarat after Godhra incident in 2002, he was the first to demand PM Modi's resignation as the chief minister of that state.

"I am the first leader to take on Modi," said Mr Naidu and pointed out that he also tabled a no-confidence motion against him in Pparliament.

He alleged that Modi government targeted minorities by bringing a law to jail them over triple talaq.

"TDP is the first party to raise its voice over this issue," he said.

Mr Naidu, whose TDP pulled out of BJP-led NDA last year, reiterated that PM Modi betrayed Andhra Pradesh by not keeping his word over special category status to the state.

He alleged that PM Modi was targeting him and the TDP leaders for demanding justice to the state.

Alleging that YSR Congress Party leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy colluded with PM Modi to save himself in corruption cases, Naidu said a vote to the YSRCP would be a vote to Modi.

The TDP leader termed YSRCP 'B' team of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and said PM Modi, Jagan and KCR were partners in a big conspiracy.

Elections to 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state are scheduled on April 11.

