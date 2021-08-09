Andhra Police Starts Probe Against Cop Accused Of Reporter's Killing

Police has started probe into the case of the death of a journalist. (Representational)

Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday has ordered an investigation into the death of a local reporter who was allegedly stabbed to death after he reportedly exposed the corruption of a police constable in state's Kurnool district.

State police chief Gautam Sawang today ordered a probe into the case of the death of Kesav, who worked for a local YouTube channel in Nandyal town of Kurnool district, and was allegedly killed on Sunday night.

Family members and local journalists allege that the constable Venkata Subbaiah and his brother Nani killed Kesav who had reportedly exposed the corruption within the local police department.

Subbaiah was suspended in the matter.

Mr Sawang said he has ordered Kurnool police chief to take appropriate action against the suspended constable and others involved in the murder. He has ordered the arrest of all the accused in the case and stringent action to be taken immediately in the case.

A search is on for the accused who are on a run, the police officer said.