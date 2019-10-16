Journalist Allegedly Hacked To Death In Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari

DGP instructed senior police officer to bring the culprits to book immediately.

Unidentified assailants allegedly hacked to death the local reporter of a Telugu daily in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday night, police said. K Satyanarayana, 45, reporter of Andhra Jyothy, died on the spot while the assailants fled after committing the crime, they said.

The incident occurred at S Annavaram village.

An official release said the Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang directed East Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi to personally visit the scene of offence and unearth the facts.

The DGP instructed the senior police officer to bring the culprits to book immediately, the release added.

"We will investigate the case from all angles," a senior police official said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.