Hyderabad Police Bust Bike Lifters' Gang, 130 Vehicles Recovered

Hyderabad police has busted a gang of bike lifters, recover 130 two-wheelers from them

Hyderabad police has busted a gang of bike lifters and have arrested the main accused along with his accomplices.

Police have recovered 130 two-wheelers from his possession.

"The accused have been committing such crime since 2013. Earlier, 118 motorcycles were recovered from him. He was arrested five times. He committed offences in different parts of the state. This time we have recovered 130 motorcycles from his possession," senior police officer RK Meena told ANI.

The accused V Veeraiah Chowdary, who is a resident of Visakhapatnam, targeted parked vehicles and used duplicate keys to steal them, the police said.

Besides motorbikes, Rs 90,000 in cash and some land documents were also recovered from the accused.

Police have also arrested 15 others involved in this offence.



