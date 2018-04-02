Hyderabad Man Killed In Fight Over Chicken Curry At Engagement Dinner An argument ensued between two groups in the dining table when a couple of guests who wanted the chicken curry to be served felt insulted over the delay in service and by remarks of the other group.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT An argument ensued as guests felt insulted over the delay in the serving of chicken. (Representative) Hyderabad: A man was killed in a fight over a chicken dish being served late at an engagement ceremony in Hyderabad today.



The incident occurred at around 1.30 am in a marriage function hall in Hussaini Alam area near Charminar.



An argument ensued between two groups in the dining table when a couple of guests who wanted the chicken curry to be served felt insulted over the delay in service and by remarks of the other group.



Post dinner, the guests returned with 15 people who were also armed with knives. Then they attacked the hosts which led to death of a boy on the spot. Another boy was injured in the fight and was admitted to hospital.



The attackers also entered the women's section in the hall, leading to further panic.



A police officer said that three people were taken into custody and they were on lookout for the other attackers.



(With inputs from IANS)



A man was killed in a fight over a chicken dish being served late at an engagement ceremony in Hyderabad today.The incident occurred at around 1.30 am in a marriage function hall in Hussaini Alam area near Charminar.An argument ensued between two groups in the dining table when a couple of guests who wanted the chicken curry to be served felt insulted over the delay in service and by remarks of the other group.Post dinner, the guests returned with 15 people who were also armed with knives. Then they attacked the hosts which led to death of a boy on the spot. Another boy was injured in the fight and was admitted to hospital.The attackers also entered the women's section in the hall, leading to further panic. A police officer said that three people were taken into custody and they were on lookout for the other attackers.