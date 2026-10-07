Honeytrap, Navy Secrets, Money: Pak-Linked Espionage Probe In Andhra

A suspected Pakistan-linked espionage network targeting sensitive Indian Navy and defence information has triggered a major counter-intelligence operation, with 18 people, including 13 Navy personnel, under investigation.

The Andhra Pradesh Counter-Intelligence (CI) Cell's has expanded into a pan-India probe, with 12 specialised teams conducting searches across 10 States and Union Territories in coordination with local police, anti-terror units and naval authorities.

Investigators are examining suspected links between the targets and Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), including communications through encrypted platforms.

At the centre of the probe is 31-year-old Navy employee Pradeep Mukherjee, who was arrested in Coimbatore while attending a training programme at INS Agrani.

Mukherjee, who joined the Navy in 2014 and had been posted with the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, is accused of communicating with Pakistan-linked operatives and sharing sensitive information concerning naval and defence establishments.

Honeytrap Angle Under Investigation

Investigators are examining an alleged social media honeytrap involving a woman believed to be linked to Pakistani intelligence.

Mukherjee came into contact with the woman online and allegedly remained in communication with her before investigators detected suspicious digital activity.

Officials are examining whether sensitive information relating to naval installations, strategic locations, maritime activity and operations at Visakhapatnam was transmitted through the suspected channel. Investigators are also probing an allegation that Mukherjee shared an OTP to help activate a WhatsApp account allegedly used by a Pakistan-linked operative.

The Counter-Intelligence Cell has also arrested Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for naval officers in Visakhapatnam.

Police allege that Varaprasad passed sensitive or classified information concerning naval and defence establishments to a Pakistan-linked operative and received money in connection with the alleged activity.

The arrests were made during a coordinated operation, code-named "Operation Firewall 2026"

Both accused have been sent to judicial custody, with the investigation continuing into their alleged contacts, communications and financial links.

With 13 Navy personnel among the 18 people under the scanner, investigators are now trying to determine whether the two arrested suspects acted independently or were part of a wider network.

Investigators are now examining the electronic devices and communications of the 18 suspects to establish who communicated with whom, what information was allegedly exchanged, whether payments were made and whether additional individuals were involved.

The probe is also looking at the suspected use of online platforms, encrypted communications and Indian mobile numbers in facilitating contact with Pakistan-linked operatives.

Investigators are examining possible financial transactions alongside the digital trail, with the investigation extending beyond Visakhapatnam. Counter-intelligence teams were deployed across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Bihar as part of the coordinated operation.