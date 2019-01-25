'Have More Than 2 Kids,' Chandrababu Naidu's Advice To Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu said that youngsters not getting married or not having kids can be "disastrous".

It appears that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu doesn't believe in "Hum Do, Hamare Do" -- the slogan aimed at reinforcing the message of family planning -- anymore as he has advised the people in the state to have more than two children to safeguard the "family system" and also because "human resource is an important asset for the future".

"I am saying you must have children, human resource is important... You must take the responsibility of giving birth to at least one baby... what is significant about India is the family system. We must bring that awareness," the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said in Amaravati today.

There was a time when Andhra Pradesh had surprised the country by successfully implementing the family planning programme in just 10 years, but Mr Naidu's latest advice to couples to have more than two children "without any worry" has startled many.

The TDP chief said that it's upsetting that youngsters either don't want to get married, or they don't want to have children.

"This can be disastrous," he said.

He said that "China, Japan and many countries in Europe are facing the problem of no population growth".

"Right now, India is in a comfortable position, but it can become a problem in the future as birth rate is lower than the death rate nowadays," the Andhra leader claimed.

Earlier, those with more than two children were barred from contesting the panchayat elections, but now "we have taken a policy decision that even if you have four children, it is okay", he added.