Videos Of YSR Congress Supporters Attacking Opposition Party Go Viral

The TDP has demanded YSR's resignation over the attacks.

Videos of rampaging activists of YSR Congress attacking the central party office of the opposition Telugu Desam Party at Mangalagiri, throwing stones at glasses and breaking furniture have gone viral in Andhra Pradesh.

Videos and photos have also been shared widely on social media of the home of a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Pattabhi Ram that was ransacked by YSRCP party workers.

Attack on #TeluguDesam@JaiTDP central party office in #Mangalagiri, allegedly by party workers of ruling @YSRCParty, after provocative & 'unparliamentary' remarks were reportedly made repeatedly by party spokesperson #PattabhiRam at a televised press conference @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/QwUmLEtiZr — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 19, 2021

Scene inside @JaiTDP central party office at #Mangalgiri after activists suspected to be from ruling @YSRCParty went on the rampage, angry about allegedly unparliamentary remarks made repeatedly by #TeluguDesam party spokesperson against @AndhraPradeshCM@ysjagan@ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/22OY0uaKnD — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 19, 2021

The violence was reportedly triggered by comments made by Pattabhi Ram who has been accused of repeatedly using unparliamentary language for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a press conference that was televised live.

"Telugu Desam Party strongly condemns the attack of YSRCP goons on the party's headquarters and office in Visakhapatnam and on the residences of the party leaders. We don't understand whether we are living in a democratic country or a fascist country. Chief Minister and DGP should take the responsibility (for these attacks)," Andhra Pradesh TDP president Atchannaidu said.

He demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister for failing to keep law and order in control.

The Telugu Desam has been attacking the ruling party alleging that a drug mafia is operating in the state, after the reports of a Vijayawada address being used for the import of nearly 3,000 kg drugs from Afghanistan through the Mundra Port in Gujarat. Since then, there has been a rise in seizures of ganja moving through the state.

Exchanges between the two main political parties in Andhra Pradesh is often sharp in press briefings and on social media where the discourse is even more no-holds-barred.