Andhra Pradesh Seeks Rs 1200 Crore Relief From Centre After Cyclone Titli

The Andhra Pradesh government Monday demanded the Centre to declare Cyclone Titli, which affected Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, as national calamity and release an interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore immediately.

A representation in this regard was made by Andhra Pradesh relief Commissioner D Varaprasad and resident commissioner Praveen Prakash in a meeting with cabinet secretary PK Sinha.

"The severe cyclone has caused heavy damage to the public and private properties in 1,802 villages covering Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. The total damage caused by the cyclone amounts to Rs 3,435.29 crore," the state government said in a representation.

The state government demanded the central government to clear Cyclone Titli as natural calamity and release Rs 1,200 crore interim relief immediately, it said.

The state also requested the centre to send a team to assess the extent of damage.

The state government officials submitted preliminary reports on the cyclone and explained the severity of the damages caused in the two districts. They sought immediate intervention from the central government.