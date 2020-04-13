Month-Old Baby In Arms, Andhra Pradesh IAS Officer Back At Work

Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus Cases: Srijana Gummalla returned to office with her newborn.

The chief of Visakhapatnam's municipal body has returned to her office in just a month after giving birth to her baby. The top officer says it is the call of duty as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic that motivated her to get back to work as soon as possible. The 2013-batch IAS officer, who was seen in photos sitting in her office with the baby cradled in her arms, won her high praise on social media.

"It is like a call of duty for me. As a human being, it is my response to be of some help to the administration. I felt that this is the time we should all stand together and be of strength to each other," Srijana Gummalla, commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, said.

Women are entitled to six months of paid maternity leave as per the government rules.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat praised the officer and expressed gratitude for attending to the "call of duty".

"The country is fortunate to have such corona warriors. My heartfelt gratitude for this living example of commitment to duty," Mr Shekhawat tweeted in Hindi, along with the IAS officer and her baby's photo.

Andhra Pradesh has 427 coronavirus. Seven people have died in the state. The overall COVID-19 cases in the country crossed the 9,000-mark, with 308 deaths, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry.

(With inputs from ANI)

World 18,48,556 Cases 13,02,496 Active 4,31,852 Recovered 1,14,208 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 18,48,556 and 1,14,208 have died; 13,02,496 are active cases and 4,31,852 have recovered as on April 13, 2020 at 8:09 am.