Chandrababu Naidu's Request For House Custody Refused

Chandrababu Naidu is currently lodged at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in judicial custody for 14 days.

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in an alleged multi-crore scam. (File)

Vijayawada:

A local court in Vijayawada on Tuesday rejected a house custody petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who was arrested in an alleged multi-crore scam and is currently lodged at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in judicial custody for 14 days.

House custody was not granted, Mr Naidu's lawyer Jayakar Matta told PTI.

On Monday, a team of lawyers headed by senior counsel Siddharth Luthra representing Naidu had filed a petition to grant house custody for the former Chief Minister citing threat perception.

Mr Naidu is a Z-plus category security protectee.

A local court in Vijayawada remanded Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday for his alleged role in the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam.

