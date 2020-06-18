Chandrababu Naidu's Party TDP Files Complaint With Human Rghts Body Over Leaders' Arrest

Chandrababu Naidu blamed YSRCP government for "undemocratic, inhuman" arrest of 3 TDP leaders (File)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said his party has filed a complaint before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the Andhra Pradesh government for "undemocratic and inhuman" arrest of three party leaders in the state over corruption charges.

The TDP has informed the NHRC that the YSRCP government was pursuing a faction rule and its political vengeance was leading to gross violations of human rights, he said.

Recently, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested TDP leader and former labour minister Atchannaidu in a Rs 150 crore medical purchase scam.

Former Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son JC Asmith Reddy were arrested in connection with illicit conversion of banned vehicles of BS-III emission standards into BS-IV by forging documents.

"TDP has complained to the NHRC against the undemocratic and inhuman arrests of their party leaders Atchannaidu, Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy," Mr Naidu said in a statement.

The party has complained that the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the police officials were not following principles of natural justice but they were merely acting at the behest of the government, he added.

Stating that false cases were being filed to harass and persecute opposition TDP leaders, Mr Naidu said the arrest of Mr Atchannaidu and JC Reddy family were made as part of this politically motivated campaign.

The TDP leaders, who were not surrendering to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) tactics, were being harassed with false cases and arrests, he alleged.

"In a very inhuman way, Atchannaidu (who had recently undergone a surgery), was arrested and forced to travel for 21 hours which has complicated his health leading to a second surgery," Mr Naidu added.



