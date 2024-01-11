Chandrababu Naidu Party MP Kesineni Srinivas Resigns, Meets Jagan Reddy

Kesineni Srinivas shared pictures of his meeting with Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Lok Sabha MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) has resigned from the party and Parliament. Mr Srinivas shared the news of submitting his Lok Sabha membership resignation to Speaker Om Birla.

"I have submitted my resignation to my membership of Lok Sabha Vijayawada (constituency) to the Speaker through email and requested him to accept my resignation with immediate effect," said Mr Srinivas in a post on 'X'.

Later, Mr Srinivas shared pictures of his meeting with YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Had a productive courtesy call with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy today. Discussed important matters concerning our state's progress and development. Grateful for his time and commitment to our shared vision for a better future," said Mr Srinivas on his meeting with Mr Reddy.

He also tendered his resignation to the TDP with immediate effect in a letter to party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, after 'careful consideration and personal reflection'.

Hinting at his leaning towards the ruling YSRCP, Mr Srinivas told reporters that he will work with Mr Reddy and take up any responsibility the latter entrusts him with.

