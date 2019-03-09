Chandrababu Naidu Asks People to Decide Between KCR and TDP

Chandrababu Naidu said the elections in Andhra Pradesh would be KCR versus TDP.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu today mocked arch rival YSR Congress, saying his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao ran the YSRC and asked people to choose between him and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader, "who rubbed salt to the bifurcation wounds."

Mr Naidu said he had months ago sought an alliance between his party and the TRS only for "resolution of problems" related to bifurcation between the two Telugu states.

In October 2018, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had pitched for a tie-up between the TDP and TRS so that they could emerge as a "potent force" in South India.

Mr Naidu said the ensuing elections in Andhra Pradesh would be "KCR (TRS chief) versus TDP" and not "Jaganmohan Reddy (YSR Congress president) versus TDP."

"Have we forgotten?..everyone has self-respect. Congress only bifurcated. You are sprinkling chilli powder on the bifurcation wound and enjoying."

Mr Naidu said: "KCR is now the YSRC president. KCR decided long ago that Jagan failed (as opposition leader) and hence he wanted to step in...."

The Chief Minister said the "time has come for the people to decide whom they want, KCR or TDP."

Mr Naidu alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister was pumping money into Andhra Pradesh to help the YSRC fight the ensuing elections.