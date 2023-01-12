Watch: Brand New Vande Bharat Train, To Be Launched By PM, Vandalised In Andhra Pradesh

Unidentified people threw stones at a coach of the brand new Vande Bharat train before launch

Unidentified people threw stones at a coach of the brand new Vande Bharat train at the railway yard in Visakhapatnam breaking a glass window, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off the high-speed Vande Bharat express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15.

Preliminary investigation by the Railway Protection Force revealed that some people playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem mischievously threw stones at the train on Wednesday night resulting in the damage.

The Visakhapatnam police have joined the Railway Police Force in investigating the incident.

A rake of the Vande Bharat train arrived in Visakhapatnam from Chennai on Wednesday for maintenance checks.

Upon its arrival in Visakhapatnam, the rake was moved to the new coach complex at Kancharapalem, where the incident happened, police said.

While the glass of a window was fully shattered, another suffered a crack, they added.

A local police officer said they were searching for the persons who committed the crime. Security has been stepped up in the area following the incident, he added.



