BJP Alleges Large Number Of Fake Voters In Tirupati Lok Sabha Bypoll

BJP alleged a large number of fake voters participated in Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll

The BJP and the Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh have demanded countermanding of the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election alleging bogus voting on a massive scale, especially in Tirupati Urban.

Videos shared by the Telugu Desam Party and the BJP suggested people from other areas were mobilised and brought in vehicles to cast fake votes by impersonating others.

A large number of women were allegedly mobilised, according to the BJP candidate Ratnaprabha, who was former chief secretary of Karnataka and joined the party recently.

"The YSR Congress is afraid of the BJP's popularity and support in the urban educated pockets and is indulging in these tactics," she alleged.

Supporters of TDP candidate Panabaka Lakshmi also shared videos of her catching people who are alleged fake voters.

Polling agents and the police were seen sending away suspected fake voters without detaining them for questioning.

On camera, when some people were questioned after their voter slips were taken away, some of them were unable to tell their father's name, surname and address. A woman mentioned a name for her husband, but different from what was mentioned in her identity card.

The Election Commission's response is awaited.