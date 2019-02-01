Bandh Observed In Andhra Pradesh Over Special Category Status

CM Naidu shed his trademark light gold coloured outfit as he came to the assembly clad in a black shirt

A state-wide bandh was observed by various organisations in Andhra Pradesh Friday, demanding that the Centre immediately accord special category status to the state and fulfill promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Besides, the bandh a protest programme sponsored by the ruling Telugu Desam Party over the issue was also staged. The bandh and protest by and large did not affect normal life, though bus services were partially hit. State Road Transport Corporation workers too joined the agitation in some districts, partially affecting bus services.

No untoward incident has been reported as the protests were continuing in a peaceful manner, a senior police official said.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shed his trademark light gold coloured outfit as he came to the assembly clad in a black shirt and white trouser while other TDP legislators wore black shirts in protest against the Centre''s "apathetic attitude" towards the state.

In Vijayawada, TDP, Congress and Left parties' leaders staged a demonstration in front of the RTC bus station, raising slogans against the Narendra Modi government and blocking movement of buses.

Some protesters lay down on the main road blocking movement of traffic.

AP Congress Committee president N Raghuveera Reddy and Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samiti leader Chalasani Srinivas led the protest.

Reports from Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam said bus services were partially affected because of the protests.

Educational institutions were closed in many towns while practical examinations for Intermediate students scheduled for the day were postponed.

The main opposition YSR Congress and the Jana Sena Party stayed away from the protest programme. The chief minister announced that the state-wide protests would continue till February 10. A "dharma porattam" (just fight) would be undertaken in New Delhi from February 11 to 14 and a memorandum would be submitted to the President on the issue, he said.

"We will then go to the people and fight it out in the people's court," Mr Naidu told his party leaders during a teleconference.