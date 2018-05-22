At Tirumala Tirupati, A Pink Diamond Mystery, A Sacked Priest, Politics Chief priest of Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Ramana Deekshitulu, has called for a CBI probe into the case of the missing jewel

The iconic Tirumala Tirupati temple of Andhra Pradesh, one of the wealthiest religious bodies in India, is caught in allegations of theft and politics. The recently removed chief priest of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Ramana Deekshitulu, has alleged that a precious pink diamond that was part of a platinum necklace of Lord Balaji, the temple's deity, is missing and suspects it was the same piece of jewellery that was auctioned recently in Geneva for Rs 500 crore.Deekshitulu, 69, has called for a CBI investigation into the case of the missing jewel. He also alleges that since 1996, many such pieces of jewellery have vanished.But this is only a part of his allegations, which have taken a political turn because of the former head priest's perceived proximity to central leaders.He had received Amit Shah in Tirupati just before the Karnataka elections and had reportedly conveyed his allegations and worries. He held a press conference in Chennai on May 15 and three days later, he was shown the door.Deekshitulu has also made serious allegations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of violating Agama Shastra -- the temple's rulebook -- by allowing digging in the "Potu" or kitchen of the temple. There is a belief that there is hidden treasure under the kitchen floor.An executive officer of the temple board, Anil Singhal, denied that Deekshitulu had been forced out for going public with his allegations. His retirement at 65 was in the rules framed by the Andhra Pradesh government for Archakas and there is nothing more to it than that, said Mr Singhal.In a press conference on Sunday, Mr Singhal also fended off the former priest's allegation about the pink diamond. The missing jewellery is not a pink diamond at all, he said, but a ruby that broke during a festival Brahmotsavam as people flung coins at the deity.The temple official also said Tirumala was open to publicly displaying all jewellery that belongs to the temple, if the rules allowed it.